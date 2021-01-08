Editor:
The violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday should be condemned. It is very clear that there can be no peace in America until the Democratic and Republican parties are gone.
This violence is the first step toward a civil war started by both the Democratic and Republican parties. All of their corruption, monetary greed and election rigging has brought us to this dangerous point. Look at all of the billions of dollars spent on these elections. The spending is way out of control. All of this money was wasted on two corrupt political parties during this time when millions of Americans are suffering. Legally, these two political parties are mere political clubs fighting for control of America’s election system. They have no legal right to control America’s election system. Election reform can only come from non-partisan open elections managed by independent non-partisan election commissions.
Nether of these two parties care about the American people. While these two parties debated for nine months over how little money to give to the American people, and yet, they had no problem giving their corporate sponsors billions of corporate welfare. Apparently, the American people are not worth much according to these two parties. It is our money, not theirs.
These two parties are dangerous to America and to the American people. Nothing good can come of their continued existence. Their continued existence can only escalate into more violence and civil war. With only two skimpy survival checks, the violence of 2020, and now the attack on Capitol Hill, the Democratic and Republican parties have written their own political obituaries for 2022, for 2024, and hopefully forever.
Randy Fricke
National Election Reform Committee/Independent Voting
New Castle