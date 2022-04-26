Editor:
If you’re a Democrat and you believe that Lauren Boebert is missing big opportunities to move Colorado’s Third District forward with her egregious neglect of office, becoming an unaffiliated voter is something to consider. As an unaffiliated voter you can vote in either the Republican primary or the Democratic primary in June and then for whomever you like in the general election in November.
Don Coram, a moderate Republican out of Montrose and a person who has proven to actually work across the aisle, will be on the Republican ticket in June’s primary and has a real shot at beating Boebert. And while there will likely be a very capable Democratic candidate on the November ballot, making sure that Boebert isn’t listed anywhere might be worth the time it takes to become unaffiliated and vote in the Republican primary. It’s a short painless process that takes about five minutes online at the Colorado Secretary of State website. You can rejoin the Democratic Party just as quickly anytime you choose. Give it a think. The unaffiliated could well decide the mid-term election.
Mark Harvey
Basalt