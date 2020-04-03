Editor:
To Garfield County commissioners Tom Jankovsky, John Martin and Mike Samson.
We are your constituents from Garfield County. We hope you are faring well in these times of uncertainty. Thank you for allocating $100,000 to LIFT-UP this past week. Such actions provide assistance to essential community services and are extremely important for our community. However, there is collective uncertainty across Garfield County about what this crisis will mean for our families, health and economy.
Our local government must respond accordingly in order to protect our community’s economic stability. Tourism and hospitality are some of the economic lifelines of this county and residents of Garfield County already feel the impact of COVID-19 on these industries and their livelihoods.
We’ve seen our neighbors in Eagle and Pitkin counties establish financial support funds for their health care personnel, human service infrastructure, and community members, funds that are available to those even without citizenship status. We have heard that a similar fund is in the works for Garfield County, but there is no information on your website or in the papers or on social media. Immediately make the aid fund for Garfield County public and accessible, and do everything in your power to ensure that the fund is available to all members of our community, regardless of citizenship status, as it is in the surrounding counties.
In addition to an aid fund, I urge you to immediately publicly announce support for an eviction and foreclosure moratorium that is guaranteed to all for a minimum of 90 days. Please publicly support 9th Judicial District Chief Judge Boyd to formally announce this moratorium. This will provide direct relief to the most financially constrained members of our community and help Garfield County get through this tremendous economic hardship with less pain and struggle.
Use your position of influence and work with other state and local officials to support the public health and economic wellbeing of our community. There will be no strong economic recovery without supporting the health and stability of people of this community. Your actions matter right now, and the community will remember how you responded to this unprecedented crisis.
Sanctuary Unidos of Two Rivers
Unitarian Universalist
Sophia Clark, Gabrielle Bedeian, Sue Coyle,
Dorothea Farris, Will Hodges, Ann Johnson