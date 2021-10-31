Editor:
As evidenced in the letter to the editor in last Tuesday’s edition of the Aspen Daily News signed by many of Aspen’s well-heeled arts and culture organizations, which will be the primary beneficiaries of millions of Wheeler real estate transfer tax dollars that will be freed up if ballot issue 2A is passed on Tuesday, my recent commentary on this subject appears to have gotten under their skin.
They want to remove any restriction on the amount of funds that can be granted to their respective organizations, to add new cultural organizations such as the Aspen Institute and the Red Brick to the list of potential recipients and to facilitate the city to pay off the $2 million indebtedness on the Isis Theatres and cover a big portion of its commercial operating costs using taxpayer dollars and do this without any commitment or plan to support any of the valley’s other equally deserving health and human service organizations which care for the needs of a much larger and more diverse demographic than that which is served by the arts and culture organizations in support of 2A.
The ballot issue was rushed and not well conceived. Vote no on 2A now and give the city staff, elected officials and all of the worthy stakeholders the opportunity to craft a ballot issue in 2022 that will benefit not only the arts and culture organizations but also the health and human service organizations that do so much for all of the valley’s residents.
Mel Blumenthal
Snowmass Village/Santa Monica, Calif.