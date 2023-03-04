Editor:
Having lived here long enough not to brag about it in the first line of a letter, my weltschmerz worsens every local election cycle when challenging candidates for office say that they’re going to bring new perspective, represent unheard voices, throw out “career politicians” and make government work.
First, running for office in the spotlight takes a lot of courage. Though new on the stump, Tracy Sutton and Bill Guth are articulate real estate agents. However, both court second homeowners who want to STR big, or hedge funds/LLCs that want to buy and STR bigger. Since they oppose the STR tax that won 60% approval, they’re in favor of taxing the uber-rich less. And they want to fast-track stalled construction permits by letting permittees not have to do all they signed on to do.
A real fresh perspective, though, is Sam Rose, who has the imagination to seek more productive and community minded work, rather than defaulting into real estate among the manicured and billboarded mob. He’s a fireman/EMT with a new master’s degree in finance and works for Pitkin County Public Health. He does response for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Clearly there is a plurality in favor of affordable housing, helping local businesses and populating town with people who live and work here. Please vote Torre for mayor, and Sam Rose and Skippy Mesirow for city council, because they stand for a more accurate understanding of what a local community really is.
Tim Cooney
Aspen