Regarding Megan Webber’s excellent recent article, “PitCo records show partner in $76.2M sale of Gorsuch Haus lives in APCHA Housing.” Are we to understand that there are APCHA residents who own and live in precious (remember, it’s a crisis) taxpayer-subsidized affordable housing units and yet APCHA leadership doesn’t “want” to regularly, through a normal systemized schedule like they do with APCHA renters, investigate whether or not these residents actually have the financial need to live in subsidized housing?
All the while, APCHA has no problem if these subsidized homeowners have the financial wherewithal to purchase free-market real estate as long as it’s outside of the Ownership Exclusion Zone? So, to be clear, our local governmental officials mean to tell us that not only is Bryan Peterson, and others like him, allowed to keep his much sought-after, subsidized APCHA home after making a literal fortune, but he can also simultaneously own unlimited properties of unlimited value all over the globe as long as the properties are outside of the OEZ, basically about a 75-mile wide perimeter along the Roaring Fork? OK, yeah. Makes sense … for the people who can take advantage of it. And Lumberyard, funded by the city of Aspen through tax dollars, is going to be 100% ownership, mostly “middle class” units, right? Okey dokey. It’s a good gig if you can get it. Too bad most Aspen workers won’t.
Tiffany Smith
Aspen