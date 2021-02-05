Editor:
Thank you Pitkin County Board of Health members for reopening restaurants this week with the extra support from one member saying she will be out to dine this week.
During the recent shutdown, the entire town went close to dark except for the booming construction projects across the city, more on that shortly. The closure is similar in many ways to March and April, except it is not mud season but the middle of ski season. The question the board members are still scratching their heads about is why did the number of cases not drastically decrease as they did this past spring?
The board and health department has made many assumptions based on house parties, holiday gatherings and restaurants spreading COVID. I could write a short essay debunking each, but the point is that there is no scientific data, police incidents or tracing information to support any of these assumptions. So what is the difference between winter and spring shutdown results? The biggest industry in Pitkin County is having hundreds of “house parties” with no monitoring and has dozens of other related issues. The short essay: In my past life, I ran a mid-sized construction company and more recently worked for one of the oldest in Aspen. I know the business well and the following facts are more conclusive than any provided by the health board:
1. The majority of construction workers are from Eagle and Garfield which have not had similar restrictions.
2. Similar to L.A. where it was noted that many of these workers must work to make ends meet even if they are sick.
3. Most carpool for over an hour both ways with coworkers.
4. There is a noted “too-cool” factor about wearing a mask and peer pressure for many.
The short is they don’t wear masks on job sites either.
There was a case or two this summer where a contractor was required to shut down all the of the company’s job sites. However, this prompted employees and management to keep cases in the dark. I have firsthand experience of this happening in Aspen and see it daily at current sites. There are other factors more speculative in nature: Construction workers eating breakfast and lunch in grocery parking lots and job sites; littering and feeding crows that visit both; unsanitized job-site toilets; parking in half of the central spaces downtown and hanging out in their trucks.
I think our community would appreciate the health board taking a closer look at the biggest industry in town before they shut down restaurants and the town again.
The impacts of a 14-day shutdown on construction is minimal for these companies and their workers could use a break from 24/7 schedules that local contractors demand from them. (Their client’s two- to three-year projects get delayed for two weeks.) Further, the board reviews the current capacity restrictions for restaurants and hotels as they follow similar logic as noted above. Perhaps compensate restaurant owners for creating and heating outdoor dining spaces. The board should be held accountable. This one is small and inexperienced with such power. They should be closely reviewed for outside influences, as that would account for such decisions. The board should be following state guidelines and not making up their own.
Brad Hahn
Aspen