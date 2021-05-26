Editor:
This is in response to Michelle Ferguson-Cook’s letter that made unfounded statements with regard to the Keep Missouri Heights Rural nonprofit organization and myself as president of the organization. She states, in summary, that she received a solicitation from the organization that was not delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, which if it were correct, would be a federal crime. Her only proof is that the flyer from Karen Moculeski was not individually addressed and she speculates that the solicitations were placed in mailboxes by volunteers “into hundreds of Missouri Heights mailboxes.” She made no effort to contact me for any explanation or information, but rather submitted a letter to the editor making these false accusations.
Obviously, Ms. Ferguson-Cook did not bother to inform herself as to the process of the EDDM service offered by the U.S. Postal Service. The “EDDM” stamp was on each piece of mail and upon delivery of 921 flyers and payment to the Carbondale Post Office of the required fee, the U.S Postal Service letter carriers delivered the stamped mail to every mailbox on the prescribed route without the necessity of an individual address. We have hard receipts for this from the Carbondale post office. Our organization on multiple occasions has, in fact, warned supporters not to place any informational flyers in mailboxes just for the very reason that it is a federal crime to place materials in mailboxes without delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.
As for her challenge about being properly registered as a nonprofit … Keep Missouri Heights Rural organization has complied with federal and state laws and regulations with regard to both federal and state tax filings and registrations. Having only recently reached fundraising thresholds, that requires an organization to file further registration with the Colorado Secretary of State. KMOHR has begun that process.
I cannot address Ms. Ferguson-Cook’s perception of postings on social media or the reasons that her account was disabled. I can tell you that correspondence received by the Keep Missouri Height Heights Rural organization is answered factually and with documentation when possible.
Lastly, as for her reference to payment for a crane utilized for a banner during last week’s Garfield County Commissioners site visit, no KMOHR funds were used, as the crane was furnished by a supporter of KMOHR for that very purpose on his own property at no charge.
What she failed to observe at the site visit was the spirit of neighborliness and mutual support, not what she is demonstrating in her recent attempts to discredit a grassroots organization founded on mutual local concerns and to impugn my good name and character.
Karen Moculeski
Missouri Heights