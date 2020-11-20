Editor:
Before President-elect Joe Biden heals the wounds of division four years of Trump has wrought, there’s some patchwork to be done in his own party. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) are pinning the blame for the Democratic Party’s loss of six seats in the House of Representatives, their failure to flip the Senate and the closeness of the presidential race on the party’s progressive wing.
“We should never use the word socialism again,” said Spanberger.
Catch-phrases like defund the police, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and ban fracking hurt the Dems, Manchin and Spanberger said. The GOP used them in attack ads, often not factually. We saw that locally as Republican 3rd District Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert incorrectly accused her opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush, of supporting Medicare for All. Attack ads may reinforce the opinions of those who’ve already made up their minds, but they don’t influence the undecideds.
In response, the big kahuna of the democratic socialists, Bernie Sanders, pointed out of the six seats the Dems lost, only one of the incumbents supported the Green New Deal and zero was in favor of defunding the police or Medicare for all. These were mainstream Dems, not wild-eyed radicals.
I’ve got to go with the progressives on this one. They’re the reason the Dems did as well as they did. Sanders got behind Biden like he never did for Hilary Clinton. I was getting almost daily emails from Bernie in support of Biden. Consequently, voter turnout for the 18- to 29-year-olds was 10% higher this year than 2016 and 61% of that vote went to Biden compared to Clinton’s 55%.
What does that tell you? It should tell Manchin and Spanberger the future of the Democratic Party is in the left wing. Progressives like Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have an enthusiastic following among tomorrow’s voters. If Manchin and Spanberger wanna stick to the politics of the past, they should switch to the GOP. That’s where the reactionaries have always resided.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale