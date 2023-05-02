Editor:
Pertaining to the Holy Cross Energy rate restructure increase, the higher electrical distribution expense has been more than offset by rising electricity revenues for the period 2019-21 (per IRS form 990).
Two of the biggest expense increases have been executive compensation, which has gone from $3.9 million in 2019 to $4.8 million in 2021. Also, investment management expenses went from unreported in 2019 to $6.7 million in 2021.
To justify a rate increase based on rising executive compensation and an exponential investment management fee increase hardly seems justified to a working population that is struggling just to stay living in the Holy Cross service area. It may be at some point down the road that a small upward adjustment in the distribution charge can be justified, but that point has not yet arrived.
Mike Meehan
Avon