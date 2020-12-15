Editor:
If it could just be so simple as John Colson desires, ‘Just keep your distance and wear a mask!’ But it turns out mandatory mask wearing isn’t simple at all. Primarily because it is a violation of the Constitution to ‘force’ anyone into compliance with something that is bad for their health. I run Mana Food in Carbondale along with a dedicated staff and volunteers who are the brains behind it. It turns out I am just the personality that makes it run and I have a few extreme health measures that I think should be mandated.
I mandate health food for starters; preferably organic and grown within 100 mile radius of where you live. It’s a macrobiotic tenet that if you eat by the season in your bioregion you will remain optimally healthy. But that aside, I don’t think that is extreme enough for you to stay well, so I mandate a removal in your life of any stimulants. This is starting out great because our store would start to be one of the only places to shop if you were to avoid all of these troublesome and addictive things that are trying to kill your immune system.
How about this: There are a lot of non-mask wearing individuals who actually are claiming medical exemption, which means wearing a mask endangers their health. Still a nonbeliever? That’s okay because the Constitution protects the medical exempt non-mask-wearing person. It’s against the law for you to inquire about their medical condition. Can you believe that!? The audacity of these people to have a choice and to have their rights protected by the U.S. Constitution. Apparently we have come full circle on John Colson’s rant about health and safety. If we could just ‘make everyone Obey the Mandate.”
But we can’t because of two great reasons that we all agreed on as humans. Two tenets that make life on Earth bearable. Any ideas? Diversity for one. Biodiversity to be more specific, a tenet essential for all of us still ‘Living’ on Earth to survive. And drum role... anyone? anyone?... Freedom. Can you believe such things?! In order to have freedom you must respect someone else’s!? It must be a coup or something- come down to earth and be free?? It’s okay , Don’t be afraid. You can do it!
Sotantar Kaur
Carbondale