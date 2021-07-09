Editor:
In my “What Generation Z thinks” letter, Aspen Daily News, July 6, I wrote that it has become untenable to speak out against the environmental movement and yet it still happens. There’s Gretchen Carlson on Fox talking to an oil-industry insider promoting a false left/right dichotomy on America’s current energy culture war.
Inertia dominates her viewpoint. Her ignorance and denial of what’s happening now to the planet and where geophysical trends are headed is staggering.
She is not helping her descendants, in fact, her denial of their increased future private property and public infrastructure costs from human caused global hurts them.
Tom Mooney
Aspen