Editor:
Some 50 million Americans are currently unvaccinated for COVID. Most of those people are likely to be vaccinated for other maladies such as measles, flu, tetanus, diphtheria, rabies, whooping cough, shingles, pneumonia, HPV and meningitis. We hear that some 80-90% of patients currently hospitalized and receiving intensive care are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are six times more likely to contract COVID. Unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die of COVID. Unvaccinated people infect other people more than vaccinated people because they carry the virus longer.
Nurses, doctors and other health care workers in hospitals suffer from infections, burnout and PTSD from constantly treating COVID patients. Many are quitting health care. Many of the nation’s hospital critical care facilities are full and turning away patients in part because they are understaffed.
People in the regular and social media are claiming that COVID vaccinations don’t work. Some are saying that the vaccinations are causing health problems.
Most unvaccinated people claim to be Republicans and voted for Trump. Many unvaccinated people claim that no authority of any kind can force them to be vaccinated. They say their personal health is entirely their own concern. Unvaccinated people claim that the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights provide complete liberty that cannot be diminished in any way.
The arguments by vaccination refusers for inviolable personal liberty are entirely specious. There are an endless number of examples to the contrary.
The central fallacy in refusing is that we live in this world with other people. Our actions and inactions invariably affect other people — “no man is an island.” In a pandemic, failure to act responsibly often has serious consequences for others.
I don’t believe our society should accept this irresponsible behavior for another day. Either the refusers do what is required or they should be forcibly isolated.
Our liberal society has been entirely too accommodating. The current divided society we now suffer from has been the result of a planned and organized attack on our longstanding norms for the financial benefit of the elite members of the population. Many of the 800,000 COVID deaths are the direct result of this greed and drive for power. We stop this now or we kiss our democracy goodbye.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale