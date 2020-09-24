Editor:
I have noticed that many of your readers are focusing on Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District election — with the candidates being Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush. In mid-August, the League of Women Voters of La Plata County invited both candidates to participate in a virtual candidate forum. Multiple dates were offered; Mitsch Bush confirmed for Oct. 8 but Boebert offered her communications director as her representative (the league doesn’t allow representatives). Boebert then declined, stating she had participated in our primary election forum. Particularly during this pandemic, voters need to “meet,” hear from and ask questions of these two candidates. No forums have yet to be held for these candidates.
We hope Ms. Boebert will agree and confirm for our Oct. 8 forum. We have many co-sponsors, including Colorado’s League of Women Voters, six other league chapters representing 11 counties in the district, Fort Lewis College, KSJD and KSUT public radio, Four Corners Broadcasting and a host of other media groups and organizations eager to partner as soon as Ms. Boebert is confirmed. Both candidates need to give this opportunity to the voters they hope to represent in the U.S. Congress.
Karen McManus
Durango