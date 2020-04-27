Editor:
In response to Eric Olander’s letter “Civilization on life support,” on April 24, as much as I acknowledge and relate to your frustration with the lockdown of society now in its second month, I am not sure to whom you are addressing your recent rant. Regardless of what we all think, the ultimate decisions lie with the decision-making of the national, state, county and city governance. Unfortunately the disagreements arising between the different agencies of the government is where we are currently stuck determining what the next steps will be. Likely, it will be following the protocols which have been mandated and hoping some consistency and logic will follow.
Melinda Goldrich
Aspen