According to a recent article (“ASD’s solar future cloudy,” Aug. 25, Aspen Daily News), the Aspen School District has decided that utilizing solar to generate electricity for their campus would not be cost-effective since it would take 30 years for a positive return on the investment.
No matter what source is used, there are no free electrons. Over time, however, it is how those electrons are generated that will impact us all. As we swelter through another hot summer or see yet another “unprecedented” weather event, the benefits of using renewable sources for electrical generation far outweigh any of the costs.
Schools teach in many ways; the buildings and infrastructure are as critical to education as what goes on in the classrooms. Students learn as much from the buildings they use daily as they do from the educators themselves.
NOAA’s most recent climate summary includes data showing that July 2023 set a record for the highest monthly sea surface temperature anomaly of any month in NOAA’s 174-year records. Also, South America experienced record-breaking temperatures, and it was the 11th warmest July on record in the U.S. (climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/global-climate-summary-july-2023). Cost-effective or not, the time to transition to renewable sources for electricity is imperative.
Perhaps the algorithms used to calculate cost-benefit were more representative of the Holocene Epoch than for our current epoch, the Anthropocene, where the hand of man lies heavily on the planet. It is time to update those algorithms to represent today’s changing climate. Our students and their futures depend on it.
Susy Ellison
Carbondale