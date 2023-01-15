Editor:
In the late 1960s, on Aspen Mountain on New Year’s Eve, a few locals got together on Little Nell after dark. We had already sent someone down to Glenwood to buy a couple of dozen bras and we went up Little Nell to the bottom of Lift No. 5.
We taped slalom poles together and proceeded to hang the bras all over the tree. Someone had already hung one or two on the tree from the lift and the mountain manager was very upset about it. He threatened to cut the tree down and fire anyone responsible. He thought that bras on trees while on the ski lifts was unacceptable. We hung all the bras then went down to the Little Nell for a drink, but they would not let us in because we looked like riff-raff. But I guess my cohort is now upstanding citizens. Thanks for the memories, John and Laury.
I don’t recall what happened to the bras.
Tom Marshall
Aspen