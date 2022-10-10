Editor:
I was not surprised when I recently the city was surprised at the poor response to the short-term-rental permit applications. I was distressed to read the lack of revenue will cause the elimination of an enforcement officer — someone we need the most.
The STR restrictions must be so severe people don’t want to participate.
This is a shame because the city needs the money. I see STRs as doing two things: providing safe and affordable housing for visitors who are working folks, not millionaires and lining the coffers of a fund to provide for more affordable housing in the city.
Here’s the first thing I’d change. We all agree we don’t want party houses in the West End. But extend the lodging zone to end at the river by Chateau Eau Claire and Chateau Roaring Fork. The east end, my home, is a lovely, quiet slice of the city. STR revenue, in my opinion, is the best way to fund affordable housing. Please listen to the market.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen