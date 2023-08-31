Editor:
I would like to thank the 700-plus people who signed our petition — to the 450-plus who signed the Change.org document, plus those of you who came to fill every seat at the Carbondale Town of Trustees meeting on Aug. 22. I also am grateful to District Ranger Kevin Warner and the town mayor and board of trustees who put the U.S. Forest Service redevelopment plan on the agenda so all could learn more about the redevelopment plan. We have sent a strong message that there is dissatisfaction with the current design plan.
Although this plan is out to bid, there is a group of vigilant citizens who are now requesting the opportunity for an enhanced design plan for the new Sopris Ranger Station to be presented and approved. This plan conserves the building and parking designs, while repositioning it so that healthy trees can remain undisturbed and a plan for historic and cultural buildings can be formulated by vested entities.
Carbondale, your voices are needed! Please come by our table on First Friday, Sept. 1, in front of the Sopris Ranger Station for more information, to see the drawing of the enhanced plan or to sign our petition. You can still sign online at Change.org/Save the Spruce Trees on Main Street, where updates will be posted.
Diana Alcantara
Carbondale