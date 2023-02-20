Editor:
The vacancy tax is the wrong solution (not a solution at all) to affordable housing capacity.
Instead of an untried, unadministerable Rube Goldberg tax scheme that isn’t guaranteed to generate the promised funds, we should use what we have: 3,200 existing affordable housing units. We don’t need capacity for more than the 6,500 or 7,000 people now occupying affordable housing. We only need to do these three things: 1. Make it easier to move to a smaller unit at lower cost when the kids grow up. 2. Make it possible for retired folks to cash out their units voluntarily. 3. Actively police qualifications to occupy subsidized housing.
APCHA takes baby steps in all these directions but drags its feet instead of putting the pedal to the metal. Give APCHA more units to mismanage and they will. Don’t chase a politician’s reelection rainbow. Use what we have and we can meet the housing challenge.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen