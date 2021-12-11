The other day I was overcome with an extremely unusual sensation that could only best be described as “vaccine euphoria.” The feeling swept over me like a soft bristle broom as I was whisked safely above Tortilla Flats on Lift 3, the Ajax Express. The out-of-body experience served as a helpful reminder that the ski mountains give me a sense of self and purpose, and remain my touchstone of calm, sanity and hope.
Earlier in the day I received my booster shot from Pitkin County Health, as advised. What better way to work out the vaccine “woozies” than by going skiing? A miracle parking spot opened up, mere ski boot-steps away from the gondola, and I began the curbside costume switch from worker to skier with NASCAR pit-crew hustle and efficiency. That’s only one of the reasons I wear a one-piece ski suit.
During a soothing late afternoon solo ride in the gondola, I had an epiphany about the new SkiCo logo, and the negative space held plainly within the palm of the aspen leaf. While spacing out and staring blankly into the leaf’s recesses without blinking until squigglies appeared in my field of vision, it struck me that the emblem effectively acts as a picture frame for our on-mountain victories, defeats, docudramas, adventures and exploits. Then, almost like an affirmation, a “wake-up call” of where I was, the light cast through the cabin and shadow-wrote “ASPEN” on the diamond-plated metal floor.
I don’t usually ride Lift 3. For some reason though, I did that day. After yelling “single” and getting a bunch of weird looks and a chuckle out of a lift operator wearing a tutu, I took a seat all to myself. It’s odd to me how the lift loads at a 45-degree angle now. I feel like the chairlift used to spin in a counter-clockwise direction as well.
Not more than half a minute in, an emotion overcame me that had my baby-brown eyes welling up with tears. I’ve never fought in a war or served in the military, but a palpable sense of purpose and belonging that can best be labeled as patriotism and pride held me. I was experiencing an acute case of “vaccine euphoria.” I felt as if I was a puzzle piece of a meaningful solution, the sum being greater than its parts. From what I’ve read, this is similar to the feeling intravenous drug users get the first time they shoot up, and spend the rest of their lives chasing the tail of an imaginary dragon down to the very depths of their poor souls.
The sentiment was fleeting, as often these exceptional things in life are. Just as soon as the sensation came, the spirits faded. As if a computer, slowly loading the operating systems and programs one by one, my senses returned back to semi-normal.
At the top of the lift I gazed back. It occurred to me I was the last person to ride the lift for the day. The afternoon light emanating from down Midnight Mine was ethereal and gauzy, so I herring-boned over to the edge to have a look. An unknown force like a tractor beam was drawing me over, suggesting I take my skis off and come closer to the edge, not something I usually do.
There was a visible “sundog” — a phenomenon that occurs when the snow crystals refract and reflect the sunlight, forming a kind of a bright rainbow blob, floating in the sky. I walked down onto the wedding and yoga platform below the Sundeck, where there was a single snow-covered wooden chair begging to be used. Honestly, being the end of the day and all, my biggest fear was getting yelled at by the ski patrol.
As I sat gazing at the valley below, a circular rainbow slowly formed around the sun, and then another, followed by a V-shaped connector-rainbow in between, and a shaft of light grounding the design to the valley floor. The visual was dumbfounding, and I kept looking around to see if I was perhaps on “Candid Camera,” or if anyone else was possibly witnessing this anomaly. Turns out that one of my dreadlocked yoga teachers Chris was, and he stood on the adjacent deck freaking out, shouting something about “chakras aligning!”
Sometimes, planet Earth and life itself take on a space-age, science-fictiony look and feel. Was the optical illusion a sign from God, if there even is such a thing? Who’s to say?
I took the happenings as a high-alpine omen portending positive change, wisdom and good cheer for our current ski season. Here’s to a happy and successful year filled with transformation, meaningful personal connections and potent interactions.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him at your own risk from the lunatic fringe of instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.