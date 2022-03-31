Editor:
There have and always will be the haves and have-nots. Greasers and socs. Rich man, poor pan. Duct tape to diamonds!
Thirty years ago the “duct-tape” crowd was simply called snowboarders! This is Aspen! Excess all around! It has been that way for the 23 years I have been here and long before that.
Mark Harvey in “Aspen Skico flaunts excess” (Aspen Times, March 22) states the obvious: Aspen is expensive! He questions if $5,000 tasting menus, snow beaches, and expensive Champagne are “really a good look for their brand?” Further he suggests snowcat drivers, lunch servers and ski tuners of SkiCo lead a duct-tape life of “patching our Carhartts.”
I am a ski tuner for the Aspen Skiing Co. and have been for 20 years. I love what I do! The diamonds crowd (and duct-tape crowd) that vacation or live here allow me to work, play and live in this valley. I am very blessed to call this area home and play on these mountains daily.
SkiCo is privately owned. They can do what they desire. Some may not like it or agree. Ownership of SkiCo has raised the minimum wage to $20 per hour for all employees, invested tens of millions in employee housing, offers health insurance, 401K matches, EAP, employee ski passes/vouchers for friends and family, discounts on gear they sell and more. I am grateful for all these things the company does for me and my coworkers.
None of us are forced to live or work in this valley. Yes, it has gotten more difficult over the years. The pandemic did not help and drove an already difficult housing environment through the roof. Whose fault is that? We live in a desirable area that appeals to people all over the world. Part of that desire is to purchase excessively expensive goods and services, and is
part of the “Aspen” brand, like it or not. Ride on and enjoy the choices made in this life because so many other things are out of our control. Vail is only 102 miles from here if anyone wishes to go bitch elsewhere while standing in Epic lift lines!
John Norman
Carbondale