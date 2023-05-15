Editor:
I am writing to support Valley Fine Art remaining where they are in the Wheeler Opera House.
Why in God’s name the city thinks they need to disrupt this local business is far beyond me. Ms. Valley apparently is a great tenant, always pays rent on time and that included during COVID. She invested in the space to remodel and improve it on the word of the city that she would be there indefinitely (she has it in writing, I hope). What do you want, Aspen City Council? Another out-of-town business/gallery that can afford rent in free-market spaces?
I was particularly disappointed to see both newly elected council members come down on the side of another food vendor being allowed in the RFP. Guys, go look at the Armory Building.
Please, council, stop disrupting what works and spend our time (it is ours, not yours) on more meaningful work. For the record I am not a patron or friend of Valley Fine Art.
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it!!
Peter Grannis
Glenwood Springs