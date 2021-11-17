Editor:
Valley Meals and More came to life just as COVID hit and our seniors, homebound or not, were able to receive meals five days a week when they could no longer go to the grocery store or see families and friends. Delivery volunteers provide meals with an additional critical purpose of social connection to decrease the isolation and loneliness. It is an act of humanity, of human kindness.
This program grew out of an unmet need in the greater Carbondale area. It now serves over 80 seniors a day, five days a week. Valley Meals has picked up where the county was unable to provide a solution. It is efficiently run with dedicated volunteers and hot meals are prepared by local restaurants, Whole Foods and City Market. This is a unique model that has supported our seniors and businesses.
In order to sustain the program after Dec. 31, Garfield County is being asked to commit $85,000 in order to hire part-time staff to support the unpaid executive director who is committed to continuing grant writing and coordination. Speaking as a taxpayer who has looked over the Valley Meals budget, that $85,000 gets us another $100k plus in private grants and donations we wouldn't otherwise secure without Valley Meals. That's money left on the table.
Please contact Garfield County Commissioner, Tom Jankovsky at tjankovsky@garfield-county.com. Ask how our citizens will be fed if the funding is not directed to Valley Meals.
Carrie Podl
Carbondale