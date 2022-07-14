Editor:
In response to “Neighbors file lawsuit over Fields Project,” (July 11) I was dismayed three homeowners are using a 40-year-old deed restriction to block more affordable housing in their neighborhood. The developer wants to build 135 residences according to your paper; they want nine homes on two-acre lots. And just who can afford that? Talk about deepening wealth inequality! I love Willits Town Center. The people in the lofts seem to mix well with the River Ranch people across the street. I’d bet Arlian Ranch will turn out even better because it has a Basalt paradigm. Please do not rob these young people out of the dream of living in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen