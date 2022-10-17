Editor:
I was saddened by Ted Guy’s lawsuit that challenges the approved downtown Basalt project. The Clark's building has been vacant for 10 years. We need to do something.
In my opinion, the proposed project is a good compromise for all involved. And yes, the affordable housing is small. The New York Times did a story last week about young people in Tokyo living in 95-square-foot apartments! The average studio apartment in Tokyo is 200 square feet. The young people who will live in these units in Basalt will make it work ... because it’s affordable housing in the amazing Roaring Fork Valley. The valley needs this development.
Beth Ellyn Rosenthal
Aspen