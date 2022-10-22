Editor:
I am writing today in support of Elizabeth Velasco for Colorado State Representative District 57. I have known and worked with Elizabeth for the past 10-plus years. Elizabeth’s work as a Spanish medical interpreter was not only flawless, but it demonstrated her commitment to health care access for underserved families in our community.
Women’s reproductive rights are an issue that most people in our district strongly support and Elizabeth shares that value to allow women to make their own health care choices. Elizabeth’s priorities center on Colorado’s families. She supports improving day care and K-12 education. She stands ready to vote for affordable housing initiatives in our Western Slope towns and cities. She clearly understands that climate change threatens our health, our precious water supply, our forests, our wildlife and our quality of life in Western Colorado. These are all issues that deeply concern me and my family and my neighbors. If we elect Elizabeth Velasco to the state house, we will not have to educate our representative about the importance of our deeply held values. She will be ready to offer us a welcome change as a woman, a Latina, a progressive and a positive community leader. Please vote for Elizabeth Velasco this Nov. 8.
Paul Salmen
Glenwood Springs