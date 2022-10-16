Editor:
Redistricting has created an opportunity for Pitkin County to send an excellent representative to the Colorado statehouse. Elizabeth Velasco is our Democratic candidate for House District 57 and will fight for policies that are important to our community. As a wildland firefighter at the heart of the response to the Grizzly Creek Fire, Velasco knows intimately how important wildfire mitigation is to keeping us safe. She additionally is on the board of directors for Wilderness Workshop and understands the direct ties between climate change and the health of our forests. Velasco will work hard to not only bring the resources we need to prevent, stop and manage fires, but she will also act to aggressively reduce the climate change emissions that are causing fires in the first place.
The representative we inherited from redistricting, Perry Will, has shown some care toward water, wildfire and wildlife issues. But Velasco is equally poised to embrace these topics while also representing a fuller scope of issues important to Pitkin County.
Some of these issues include accelerating jobs in our clean energy economy, supporting greater access to mental health care for students and those in crisis, and defending reproductive freedom. Will continues to advocate for a return to prominence for oil and gas, and has said that the overturn of Roe vs. Wade is not that important. These positions are out of step with Pitkin County and need not represent us in Denver when we have such an excellent candidate in Elizabeth Velasco.
Kelly McNicholas Kury
Aspen