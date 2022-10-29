Editor:
As fire swept Basalt mountain July 3, 2018, townsfolk gathered at BHS for a briefing from CPW, the authority responsible for the unsupervised gun range that had no fire suppression equipment whatsoever, not even a fire extinguisher, but where illegal tracer rounds ignited the 15,000 acre blaze. Velasco faces a competitor who, at the time, was the CPW district ranger ostensibly overseeing the land and the range. In a mind-searing meeting, CPW tersely dismissed the terror homeowners expressed as the mountainside burned. CPW rejected homeowner’s rights and property rights, a bedrock of American identity, as less significant and subordinate.
Elizabeth Velasco won’t turn her back on Colorado and our district. She will defend our rights: property rights, reproductive rights, rights to life & liberty, and yes: gun rights. An experienced entrepreneur, she’ll defend the rights of businesses and their employees. As a first generation immigrant she knows challenge, and will stand up for civil and human rights including rights to education, healthcare, and the right to live in a safe environment.
Velasco is a hardened firefighter: We can expect her to plan better, prepare better and lead efforts to combat wildfires — an increasing threat in HD 57 and across Colorado. And if hillsides burn, Elizabeth will have our backs. Elizabeth won’t betray the community that she serves. When you vote, consider all of the rights you hold most dear as an American, and vote Velasco.
William Infante
Former Basalt council member