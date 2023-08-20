Editor:
Bill Venezia needs our help. “Brooklyn Bill” was a local hero for many years in this town. He owned and ran many local-centric nightclubs and bars in the 1990s and 2000s here in town.
His daughter is in desperate need of medical help in the fight against cancer. She grew up here and went to Aspen High School. There is a large group of old-school residents supporting this cause. Support of our locals has always been one of my biggest reasons for calling Aspen home.
Though Venezia and his daughter are no longer living here (due to her medical needs), they have been and will always be our people. Please help the cause by getting this out there. DJ Naka G and I will be planning a fundraiser soon. One may also contribute through GoFundMe (keywords “Yasmine’s medical bills battle against cancer”).
“DJ Dylan” Regan
Aspen