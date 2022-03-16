Editor:
Wow, I brought up multiple children with Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club — what an amazing program! The recent letter in the Aspen Daily News from Sarah-Jane Johnson actually breaks my heart, and I have been in that position of having to protect children from verbally abusive tourists who basically don’t know how to ski and have huge egos.
With all the money SkiCo spends on beach parties for drunk tourists, I think they should supply multiple ski patrollers to police the mountains for these types of altercations. Last I checked, skiing and drinking don’t mix well.
I think those snowboarders should be arrested for verbal abuse to a minor and harassment. It’s not OK to abuse young children. So sad! Aspen should take a stand to stop these tourists thinking that they are always first and right!
From a mom of three and a 30-year Aspen local.
Michelle Lawson
Aspen