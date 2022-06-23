Editor:
Aspen, we have a problem! Anyone who lives or works in this town can see that we are on the brink of failure as a beautiful resort.
No longer are we the small tranquil mountain town that inspired great musicians, artists and philosophers to restore a famous silver camp into a beautiful resort that has become world renowned.
Unfortunately, success has also become a failure — a paradox of attributes and deficiencies in conflict with each other.
Our beautiful mountains surround an amazing community of historic Victorian buildings intermixed with modern architecture. A place where everyone wants to be.
And therein lies our problem. Prosperity, jobs and money. And with it comes the resultant plague of cars, trucks and buses filling the streets with congestion, pollution and angry downvalley commuters who service Aspen on a daily basis.
Upvalley in the morning and downvalley in the evening. As regular as tides flow, so do the trucks, cars and service workers who mow the lawns and clean the toilets of the town.
Unfortunately, we cannot turn back the clock to a more tranquil time when Aspen was self-reliant and a community of working folks who cared for all.
But the virtues of our past can still be with us. So take time to slow down and share your love for Aspen with all who visit or work in this town.
Patience and forbearance are necessary virtues in dealing with our traffic congestion. So get on the bus, Gus, and don’t you fuss! Because someday, we just might have light rail for this valley.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen