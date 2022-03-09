Editor:
I was very disappointed to read that the recently approved hotel parcel at Lift 1A was sold to a foreign hotel developer. Approval for the development was received in the recent past city vote difference — 1,555 for and 1,529 against. Had 14 votes been no, the project failed. I believe many of the “yes” votes had confidence that the proponents were longtime Aspenites and would be involved over the long haul, maintaining the best interests of the community.
Rotary Club's motto is:
Is it the truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Is this sale really fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it beneficial to the Aspen community? The truth is they betrayed our trust.
This past week one of the proponents said, "there is no reason to be disappointed or concerned," yet I am disappointed. It is another case of Aspen being taken over by individuals and organizations with little or no interest as a community, their goal being to do whatever they can to maximize their dollars.
In July, 2021, the site was purchased for $10,000,000. The sale price is $76,250,000. The fact that a windfall profit was made is beside the point. In my mind the sale made to a company without long-term ties to Aspen is a violation of the trust placed in them.
John Keleher
Aspen