Editor:
I was in college when Kent State happened. You’d think we would’ve shrunk back into our dorm rooms in fear. Not so. We streamed out onto the campus by the thousands, fists raised and chanting antiwar slogans. “Shoot me,” we shouted at the campus police.
Today’s governments dealing with the Black Lives Matter protests should take heed before calling out the National Guard or the Department of Homeland Security stormtroopers. Force doesn’t quell protests. It only fires up the protesters. People committed to a cause aren’t going to be intimidated by nightsticks, tear gas, nonlethal weapons, pepper spray or guns.
Every police officer is given deescalation training designed to calm a potentially violent situation. Perhaps our elected officials should take that same course.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale