Editor:
To the snowboarder riding at Aspen Highlands that was cut off by my 8-year-old skier on Saturday:
First, please accept our most sincere apologies. Matty is young and still learning the Colorado Ski Country Code of Conduct, a part of her Pre-Devo training through AVSC, and let me help you there, AVSC stands for Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club—which may be news to you as a visitor in our community otherwise you would have likely recognized the uniform ski jacket and the coach’s jacket — a well-established institution training our budding skiers and snowboarders to be safe and responsible when on the hill.
May I also say I am truly so sorry that you were compelled to verbally attack our 8-year-old, cursing at her to the point of intimidation but I hope this uncontrolled outburst on a child made you feel better and got your point across — that as the downhill rider, yes you are entitled to the right of way.
And then, please accept my profound apologies that you felt the obscene language wasn’t making your point strongly enough, so you then flipped our child. I hope that equally made you feel like you could get your rage across when stressing your entitlement to an 8-year-old girl.
Lastly, I’m most terribly sorry that her female AVSC coach then bravely intervened in this situation, putting herself between you and the child she teaches and protects every week on the hill. Standing up to you must have been very upsetting by this stage. Perhaps you felt intimidated? What a comfort that you had your four additional snowboarding adult buddies to come back you up in case this situation was about to turn into a street fight. It was a nice added touch that they circled around our daughter’s AVSC coach to have your back in this misfortunate event. I hope they were able to scare the hell out of her as you intended, along with the 7- and 8-year-olds who witnessed this go down. Being able to intimidate the female coach and the group of young kids must have comforted you after such an awful mishap being nearly interrupted upon by an 8-year-old learning to ski.
What’s my point? If you are a visitor to our community, please remember you are a guest here among us. We heartily welcome visitors to our ski mountains, to our restaurants, to our stores, to our trails, of which we are proud to be ambassadors. But think about what YOU can do to be a respectful guest when you come to our hometowns. First of all, learn how to be considerate on the ski hill or trails by being courteous and friendly — even if that 8-year-old child did accidentally get in the way of your line.
How else can you be a considerate visitor? Be nice to a liftie and all the SkiCo employees who work long hours for little pay to make your vacation experience seamless. And the other frontline workers? Show your appreciation: tip the housekeepers, say thank you to the grocery baggers or the bus drivers, thank those airport workers who sling bags to get your flight loaded on schedule. You could go even further and donate to one of our amazing local nonprofits that may have played a role in supporting your vacation experience and are doing great work in the community, such as Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, or Aspen Center for the Environment, or even Aspen Valley Ski Club.
There are so many ways visitors to our valley can have a positive impact on our community — learn about us, we are real people who live and work here to make your vacation happen. We welcome you, but may we also remind you to treat us with kindness and courtesy. I doubt those snowboarders who harassed and intimidated this young group of badass AVSC skiers and their equally powerful instructor will get to read this letter, but I hope other visitors reading this can think about positive interactions they can have with us locals, especially those younger members of our community.
Matty’s mum
Sarah-Jane Johnson
Aspen