Editor:
I am writing this letter to urge Aspen voters to vote yes on ballot item 2A.
Without raising taxes a penny or touching our beloved Wheeler Opera House’s $40 million endowment or its annual operating contribution from the Wheeler’s Real Estate Transfer Tax, a “yes” vote removes the current annual $100,000 cap on total grant money to arts and cultural not-for-profit organizations in future years of WRETT collections only.
This would allow the city of Aspen to increase support to both existing and new applicant organizations, and, helps strengthen another important city-owned arts and education facility, the Red Brick Center for the Arts. The arts and culture not-for-profits collectively contribute millions of dollars annually to the local economy through underwriting extensive arts education programs in public schools and providing free and deeply subsidized tickets to attend performances that touch every age demographic.
The Red Brick currently houses Jazz Aspen Snowmass' administrative offices as well as many other not-for-profits. It is a beehive of activity year-round, hosting everything from dance rehearsals of budding ballerinas and would-be thespians to art gallery installations and planning and board meetings of the various organizations. Moving JAS’ offices into the Red Brick in 1997 from a small bedroom in Snowmass Village was nothing short of transformational for JAS. I cannot imagine how we could have survived and thrived all these years without this physical, spiritual and affordable home.
Help strengthen arts, culture, education, community. Vote “yes” on 2A.
Jim Horowitz
Founder, president and CEO
Jazz Aspen Snowmass