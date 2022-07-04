Editor:
Aspen and Laguna Beach, where I live, both have two populations — the residents and the visitors. My message is for both groups. Laguna Beach and Aspen will cease to be available as the destinations they are unless climate change is curtailed. Half my town will be under water. The Colorado snow won’t come. This Supreme Court ruling to hobble government is suicidal. The libertarian billionaires that supported the creation of a court to protect their profits is terribly at odds with public opinion.
To counter this minority takeover, massive voter turnout in November is needed. There must be a multitude of voters rejecting the vision of a society characterized by gun violence, the right of evangelicals to claim their faith as justification to discriminate, forced birth of unplanned children lacking a social safety net, decimation of public education and public health, and abandonment of the goal of combining efforts to promote the general welfare, all within the context of a planet heating to the boiling point.
Vote against luxury for a few and dystopia for the rest.
Gary M. Stewart
Laguna Beach