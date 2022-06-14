Editor:
Americans have had enough of the carnage. Nearly all of the recent horrible mass shootings have been perpetrated by young men who had easy access to firearms and automatic weapons.
Rep. Lauren Boebert has consistently voted against every proposed logical gun regulation measure. And most appallingly, she introduced a bill to lower the legal age at which guns can be purchased.
She continues to impose her extremist values while ignoring the desires of her constituents.
Vote her out.
Annette Roberts-Gray
Carbondale