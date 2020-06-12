Editor:
I know that elections have taken a back seat in our minds with this horrible virus attacking so many (I have four nurses in my family). But, if we want to go forward after this pandemic is over, we need a strong, intelligent fighter and a true representative of western Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives. We cannot do better than Diane Mitsch Bush.
She was elected a state representative for three terms, where she worked across the aisle to extend the post recession recovery and prosperity to rural areas. She fought for family agriculture, transportation, sustainable water infrastructure, renewable energy, small rural communities, public health and the natural resources that sustain us all.
Diane has done far more for Western Colorado as a state representative than Scott Tipton has done as U.S. Representative. She is not wealthy, as Rep. Tipton is. She is not beholden to large corporations. Her intelligence, drive, and knowledge will help all of us in Colorado and the whole country in the hard days of recovery.
Please vote for Diane Mitsch Bush when you get your ballot for the June primary.
Katherine Delanoy
Eagle