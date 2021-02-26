Editor:
I am fortunate enough to have been engaged on local issues by John Doyle. He has always had deep knowledge and solutions that keep working locals’ interests and our natural environment at heart.
I have read the many letters from longtime locals over recent weeks supporting John, and I know their support, like mine, draws from his constant efforts as a true grassroots advocate, empowering others. John has a unique capacity to engage and inform people around him on what they need to know to make good decisions for our community. I have no doubt this quality will carry over into his work on city council. Please vote for John Doyle.
James Spencer
Aspen