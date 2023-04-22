Editor:
Please consider voting for Dr. Robert Hutton for the Aspen Valley Hospital board. He comes with 40 years of experience as chief of emergency medicine and chief of staff at one of Nashville’s largest hospitals.
As a year-round Aspen resident, he will spark new ideas and energy to the board. He’s a very compassionate and personable person, having spent a year in New Zealand volunteering his time to that country’s COVID-19 needs. He is a delight to know professionally and personally!
Please vote soon!
Betsy Scheinkman Weil
Aspen