Editor:
The Roaring Fork, Frying Pan, and Crystal Rivers all merge in our valley to flow into the Colorado River and provide the water supply to our families, businesses, farms and ranches. Question 7A allows the Colorado River District to increase its mill levy from .252 to .5 mills – or $1.90 per $100,000 of residential property value; on average West Slope homeowners will pay about $7.03 per year. This is a small price to pay to keep our water on the Western Slope and our rivers healthy, particularly during drought years.
Expected to raise $4.9 million per year, 7A directs the River District to spend the new revenues for four purposes across the 15 counties they represent: fight to keep water on the Western Slope; protect adequate water supplies for Western Slope farmers and ranchers; protect sustainable drinking water supplies for Western Slope communities; and protect fish, wildlife and recreation by maintaining healthy river levels and water quality.
Trout Unlimited has worked with the River District on projects that provide mutual benefits to river health, domestic and agricultural users, and recreation. Some projects have involved modernizing irrigation infrastructures, while others created programs that allow for innovative and flexible irrigation water use, with co-benefits for stream flows and water quality. 7A will allow us to build on these past successes with the River District and provide even greater benefits to our rivers and streams in the future. Colorado Trout Unlimited and its chapters strongly support 7A. Please vote yes on Question 7A.
Mac Cunningham
Basalt