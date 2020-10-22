Editor:
I’m voting yes to repeal the Gallagher Amendment that hinders small business and has decimated special districts’ budgets (fire, schools) and yes on city of Aspen 2B for K-12 education — both key to investing in our children and our future.
I’m voting for Diane Mitsch-Bush for Congress. She is honest, hardworking and the most qualified candidate, and she doesn’t cater to militias and QAnon cultists. I support John Hickenlooper because he doesn’t deny science, knows that the changing climate is impacting us; and both support the CORE Act, while their opponents do not.
I am voting against Proposition 113 because it limits a woman’s medical care. These are personal choices, not the government’s.
I’m a no on 116 and 117, which decrease the state’s revenues and ability to provide services. K-12 school funding is about $500 million less than in 2009, resulting in four-day school weeks across the state, and greatly decreased higher-ed funding. Look at the disrepair of our highways, we should be investing more not less!
On local leadership — Steve Child and Francine Jacober are my choice. Both respect differing opinions and work to solve problems — not to politicize, inflame or exploit them. They understand these are complex times, with troubling issues that defy simplistic slogans, issues that are solved by working together with regional partners and municipalities. Francine Jacober and Steve Child respect the land and the people and will offer balanced thoughtful approaches to the dynamic and challenging world we face in 2021.
Rachel Richards
Aspen