Editor:
Aspen doesn’t function without the efforts of so many silent (unable to vote) yet incredibly important stakeholders, from those just outside city lines to those downvalley.
Bill Guth ran a small hotel on Main Street staffed mostly by people commuting from beyond the roundabout, and his campaign is sympathetic to their experience dealing with ongoing traffic snarls each day. Bill opened a bar staffed mostly by those in need of affordable housing and understands their worry. This experience also gives him an unrivaled understanding of what it will take to help reestablish local food and beverage venues. Bill is raising a young family, and considers the child care issues facing Aspen from the practical position of being a father. He has received awards from the Historical Preservation Commission for projects that restored our Victorian architecture to its former glory, guaranteeing the history and character of Aspen live to fight on for a few more decades at least. Putting on his developer hat, Bill has unique insight into the permitting and planning processes that have logjammed our downtown core, and can bring practical solutions to get these stalled and unsightly construction projects moving forward once more. Combined, this real world experience that Bill brings to the table would restore balance to our city council.
Our town and its very existence have been questioned recently, but we are not so far off the rails that we cannot restore this place to its former glory. Elect Bill Guth to Aspen City Council.
Andrew Pegler
Aspen