Editor:
Lauren Boebert is plain spoken and independent. She brings life to an otherwise malaised Congress. Given a choice between an Aspen millionaire who has implicit underground roots, and an unknown public pedigree, and according to Restore the Balance, supports much of what she does: reducing our reliance on foreign oil and disagrees on student loan forgiveness, as well as reducing inflation, it's a simple choice.
The classic thing about the Democrats is that they pick an issue to amplify as a phony “third rail” Christianity, that condemns their opponent as unredeemable. Vote for Boebert for her grit and outspokenness against extremists who have hijacked the democratic processes and made the government their religion.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction