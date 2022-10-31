Editor:
My opinion: Vote for Adam Frisch, candidate for U.S. Congress. Adam’s devotion to completing his education required commitment. Now that same commitment merits votes directed to his goals, which, I believe, are: Increase jobs through the following:
1. Adam understands and commits to work toward Increasing water storage on the western slope.
2. Frisch promotes renewable and oil and gas drilling energies
3. As a small business owner, Frisch understands locals’ need for small-town growth.
As a concerned citizen, Adam objects to his opponent’s anger, which she displays throughout our state and nation.
A positive America and state of Colorado accomplish successes for all to enjoy. Frisch promotes our pursuit of happiness.
Martha Ann Amarino
Broomfield