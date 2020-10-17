Vote for Jeffrey Evans Oct 17, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:How refreshing to hear a candidate concerned about spending our tax dollars regarding the trail over McClure Pass $11 million to $100 million? Thank you. You have my vote.Lorrie B. WinnermanAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesSUV found on its roof Sunday on Indy PassA series of unfortunate eventsLottery opens today for 517 Park CircleTown of Basalt pursuit of $1.8M midvalley parcel back onContemporary on the inside and outAspen native Bridger Gile to race in FIS World Cup openerLauren Boebert on the issuesBreakfast is back at the Snowmass Center’s Daly DinerCounty commissioners approve COVID-19 emergency resolutionThird round of public comment opens for Lumberyard Images Latest News Hunter S. Thompson legacy lives on in Aspen; new 'Freak Power' film follows 1970 campaign for sheriff Aspen Institute announces online democracy programming next week ▶ The Aspen Local Update | Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb ▶ Squirm Night: Thursday, Oct. 16 County commissioner candidates make their case Lauren Boebert on the issues Aspen/Pitkin County Airport plan review continues in special meeting Health board sees concerning trends, need for more testing