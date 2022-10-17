Editor:
I’m writing today in hopes of seeing one of the best people I’ve ever met, Joe DiSalvo, be reelected for sheriff. He has kept the soul of a place alive that has changed so much over the years. His mentor and best friend, Bob Braudis, taught him well, and I know he taught Bob many things, too.
I have complete admiration for the kindness and compassion Joe has for the community, and also the true grit that he embodies. I think the mixture of those two personality traits are what makes him an irreplaceable sheriff. I know he treats everyone with respect, and that’s a hard thing to come by. I myself have been through a lot with him with the passing of my mother, and I’m so grateful for his soulful ways he managed uncharted territory. If he were not to be reelected, a place that feels sometimes less and less like the place I was born would truly lose the last part of its soul that does keep it a community. Vote for Joe!
Juliana Pfister
Aspen