On behalf of Lee Mulcahy, I would like to wish him well for running for mayor. What has happened to Aspen in the last 10 years is beyond comprehension in that big government has bypassed the little guy, the citizen.
Those that have businesses in Aspen, this past year, have been held up as sacrificial lambs, i.e. essential versus nonessential. I’m sorry, who made the city council god in that decision-making process? All businesses are essential to the owners and their families and the people who depend on that business.
Playing god and not allowing one business to operate while allowing the Aspen Skiing Co. to operate with immunity is overreach. Mulcahy understands this, as he has been held down by SkiCo’s control.
How can anyone in Aspen’s city government, look anyone in the eye in town with any sincerity and say they care. They couldn’t care less that businesses have had to shutter. Red Onion, an institution, has closed. The current mayor’s comments were “I had to hold my breath a little,” upon hearing of the closure. What kind of leadership is that? That business went under. Where is the bailout? Where is the compassion?
When all of the town dries up under this current leadership then maybe they will wise up. But we can’t wait for that. Enough with the lockdowns. We are a free society, but only if we demand it. Vote for Lee Mulcahy.
Denise Abrams
Aspen