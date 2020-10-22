Editor:
In Garfield County we are fortunate to have three dedicated public servants as commissioners. Two, John Marten and Mike Sampson, are up for reelection. They have made and kept our county among the most prosperous in Colorado. They support the oil and gas industry that pays the majority of our bills. Their challengers will eviscerate our county’s greatest economic engine. These opponents are disciples of the AOC new green scheme. They will raise our taxes and California-ize Colorado.
Why change someone who has done so well for us for so long? I believe GarCo residents are smart enough to keep John and Mike working for us. Please vote for Marten and Sampson.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle